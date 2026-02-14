This Day in Rock History: February 14

Valentine's Day isn't the only thing special about Feb. 14. This was also the day that Wayne's World premiered in the U.S. The movie featured iconic rock music moments, and the soundtrack topped the Billboard 200. Want more trivia from this day in rock music history? Here, you'll discover the most memorable past events of Feb. 14 that have influenced the rock music industry.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

These Feb. 14 hits helped get rock music to where it is today:

1985: Whitney Houston released her self-titled debut album via Arista Records. After a slow start, it eventually reached the top of the US Billboard 200 albums chart and became the best-selling debut album of all time by a solo artist, launching the stellar career that eventually earned her a place in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Whitney Houston released her self-titled debut album via Arista Records. After a slow start, it eventually reached the top of the US Billboard 200 albums chart and became the best-selling debut album of all time by a solo artist, launching the stellar career that eventually earned her a place in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. 1987: Bon Jovi's "Livin' on a Prayer" from their third album hit the top of the U.S. singles chart, becoming their second No. 1 hit.

Bon Jovi's "Livin' on a Prayer" from their third album hit the top of the U.S. singles chart, becoming their second No. 1 hit. 1999: Lenny Kravitz's "Fly Away", the fourth single from his fifth studio album, 5, reached the top spot on the UK singles chart. It was his first UK No. 1 and also earned him a GRAMMY for Best Male Rock Performance.

Lenny Kravitz's "Fly Away", the fourth single from his fifth studio album, 5, reached the top spot on the UK singles chart. It was his first UK No. 1 and also earned him a GRAMMY for Best Male Rock Performance. 2006: The Veronicas' debut album The Secret Life of... is released in the United States.

Cultural Milestones

It's hard to imagine where rock music would be today if it hadn't been for these cultural events that took place on Feb. 14:

1972: Rob Thomas, a singer-songwriter and lead vocalist for Matchbox Twenty, was born on this day. Although he had a rocky childhood and a rough start to his music career, his band went on to have several hit songs and albums.

Rob Thomas, a singer-songwriter and lead vocalist for Matchbox Twenty, was born on this day. Although he had a rocky childhood and a rough start to his music career, his band went on to have several hit songs and albums. 2000: KISS announced they would do a farewell tour that would end with an auction of their stage props. Of course, this wasn't the last tour for the band as they continued touring until 2023, but it was the final tour to have Ace Frehley as a band member.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Major rock moments that happened on Feb. 14 include:

1967: Aretha Franklin recorded her famous version of Otis Redding's "Respect" at New York City's Atlantic Studios. It quickly became a hit, topping the US Billboard Hot 100 singles chart and earning her two GRAMMY awards at the 1968 ceremony.

Aretha Franklin recorded her famous version of Otis Redding's "Respect" at New York City's Atlantic Studios. It quickly became a hit, topping the US Billboard Hot 100 singles chart and earning her two GRAMMY awards at the 1968 ceremony. 1970: The Who performed an iconic concert at Leeds University's Refectory. It was an amazing performance by a band at its peak and was captured and released as the Live at Leeds live album, which is widely seen as one of the best live albums of all time.

The Who performed an iconic concert at Leeds University's Refectory. It was an amazing performance by a band at its peak and was captured and released as the Live at Leeds live album, which is widely seen as one of the best live albums of all time. 1973: Toward the end of a performance at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, David Bowie collapsed while singing an encore of "Five Years." He passed out suddenly, shocking the audience, and a nurse later said Bowie was exhausted after completing 91 performances on his Ziggy Stardust tour.

Toward the end of a performance at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, David Bowie collapsed while singing an encore of "Five Years." He passed out suddenly, shocking the audience, and a nurse later said Bowie was exhausted after completing 91 performances on his Ziggy Stardust tour. 2010: A cover of REM's "Everybody Hurts" entered the charts. It was recorded for charity to help earthquake victims in Haiti. The recording featured big names such as Jon Bon Jovi, Mariah Carey, Robbie Williams, and Miley Cyrus, and the song reached No. 1 on the U.K. singles chart.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Rock music experienced these challenges on Feb. 14:

1981: Billy Idol left the band Generation X to become a solo artist, moving to New York City. He released his self-titled debut album in 1982, which included the song "White Wedding."

Billy Idol left the band Generation X to become a solo artist, moving to New York City. He released his self-titled debut album in 1982, which included the song "White Wedding." 2010: Doug Fieger, co-writer of the 1979 hit song "My Sharona" and lead vocalist for The Knack, died after a battle with lung cancer. He was only 57.