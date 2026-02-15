This Day in Sports History: February 15

The amount of sports in February is a fan's dream We have both the NBA and NHL seasons in full swing, along with the Super Bowl, and the NBA All-Star game. Throw in some college basketball tournaments, spring training for the MLB, NASCAR's Daytona 500, Formula E, PGA Tour events, and the Winter Olympics to top the month off. Over the years, Feb. 15 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.