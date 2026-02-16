Anthrax Prepping Heaviest Album Yet

Anthrax will drop their 12th studio album in May. Bassist Frank Bello confirmed the news. This marks the band's first new music in ten years.

"The record will come out in May," said Bello, according to Planet Rock. "I'm very proud. It's so heavy. Some parts are really hard to play, really hard to play, which I'm happy to say, because I like the challenge of it all."

The New York quintet last dropped an album, For All Kings, in February 2016. Since then, members have teased a follow-up for at least five years. Fans have waited, but the wait is almost over.

Bello gushed about vocalist Joey Belladonna's work on the new tracks. "Joey's vocals, I don't understand how the guy could sing like that, but he still is killing it. And I'm very psyched. If you like the last two records we've come out with and the past stuff, I think everybody's gonna be happy, because as fans, we're very stoked. And it's been a while, guys, so thank you for waiting. It's been 10 years. So we made sure it's worthwhile."

The group recorded chunks of the album at Dave Grohl's Studio 606 in Northridge, California. Producer Jay Ruston steered the sessions, bringing decades of experience to the board.