Metallica Bassist Reveals Studio Switch: Burton Took Guitar Solo for Orion Track

Robert Trujillo recently shared that the bass solo on Metallica’s “Orion” was meant for Kirk Hammett’s guitar before Cliff Burton grabbed it. Metallica’s current bassist told this story in an…

Dan Teodorescu
Robert Trujillo speaks at the "Metallica Saved My Life" premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Theater on June 11, 2025 in New York City.
Theo Wargo via Getty Images

Robert Trujillo recently shared that the bass solo on Metallica's "Orion" was meant for Kirk Hammett's guitar before Cliff Burton grabbed it. Metallica's current bassist told this story in an interview, honoring Burton on what would've been his 64th birthday, Feb. 10.

"He was originally supposed to play the solo there, Kirk was," said Trujillo in an interview. "And he was away from the studio, came back the next day, and Cliff had laid the track. He played the solo there, and there was no solo for Kirk."

After joining the band, Trujillo heard this from Hammett himself. The guitarist had stepped out during the Master of Puppets recording sessions in 1986.

"Not that Kirk doesn't get enough solos, but Cliff took his solo, which I think is just so cool," Trujillo said.

Master of Puppets was released in 1986 and included this eight-minute instrumental. Burton died months later on September 27, 1986, in a tour bus crash.

Trujillo described how the track unites band members onstage: "This is a song that automatically brings us together and it has to do with the emotion and the personality of the song," he said. "It's so infectious that you have to be together and you also have to be together with the fans."

For Trujillo, "Orion" honors Burton. It captures who Burton was. "Is it the spirit of Cliff? Absolutely," Trujillo said. "The song is probably the closest thing to the spirit of Cliff, and that's why you need to be together."

The M72 world tour resumes in May when Metallica hits Athens. This tour has stretched across three years now.

Late June brings the band back to the United Kingdom. Glasgow's Hampden Park hosts them on June 25, followed by Cardiff's Principality Stadium on June 28, then two London Stadium shows on July 3 and 5.

All Within My Hands receives part of each ticket sale for local charities. Since 2017, this foundation has pulled in over $20 million. All tour dates are on the band's official website.

MetallicaRobert Trujillo
Dan TeodorescuWriter
