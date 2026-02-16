The Offspring Announces Another Headlining Gig Amid Thriving Punk-Rock Scene

The Offspring will hit the stage at Oshawa's Tribute Centre on Feb. 18. Bad Religion will join them. This stop is part of a massive world tour that's been tearing through countries on multiple continents. The punk legends from California have packed houses everywhere they've gone, and this Canadian date adds another pin to their already crowded map.

Snow caused problems in Peterborough. Too much weight on Memorial Arena's roof meant that the original show got cancelled. Fans who bought tickets there got first dibs on seats for this new location.

Since 1984, The Offspring have cranked out 11 albums with over 45 million records sold worldwide, according to Concord Records. You know their music: "Pretty Fly for a White Guy" blasted from many speakers in the late '90s, and "The Kids Aren't All Right" became an anthem.

Right now, they're pushing Supercharged, their latest release. "Make It All Right," a track from their latest album, sits at No. 1 on alternative rock charts. Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and the U.S. have seen sold-out shows as the band rolls through with fresh material and classic hits.

Guest stars have popped up during this tour. Ed Sheeran grabbed a mic at one stop. Yungblud showed up at another. Even Brian May from Queen joined them on stage. On Concord Records' website, the band wrote, "We wanted this record to have pure energy — from the start to the finish! That's why we called it Supercharged. From the height of our aspirations to the depths of our struggles, we talk about it all on this record … in a way that celebrates the life that we share and where we are now." You can find all of their upcoming shows here.