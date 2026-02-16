ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

The Offspring Announces Another Headlining Gig Amid Thriving Punk-Rock Scene

The Offspring will hit the stage at Oshawa’s Tribute Centre on Feb. 18. Bad Religion will join them. This stop is part of a massive world tour that’s been tearing…

Laura Adkins
Dexter Holland of The Offspring performs live on stage during day on of Lollapalooza Brazil at Autodromo de Interlagos on March 22, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Buda Mendes via Getty Images

The Offspring will hit the stage at Oshawa's Tribute Centre on Feb. 18. Bad Religion will join them. This stop is part of a massive world tour that's been tearing through countries on multiple continents. The punk legends from California have packed houses everywhere they've gone, and this Canadian date adds another pin to their already crowded map.

Snow caused problems in Peterborough. Too much weight on Memorial Arena's roof meant that the original show got cancelled. Fans who bought tickets there got first dibs on seats for this new location.

Since 1984, The Offspring have cranked out 11 albums with over 45 million records sold worldwide, according to Concord Records. You know their music: "Pretty Fly for a White Guy" blasted from many speakers in the late '90s, and "The Kids Aren't All Right" became an anthem.

Right now, they're pushing Supercharged, their latest release. "Make It All Right," a track from their latest album, sits at No. 1 on alternative rock charts. Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and the U.S. have seen sold-out shows as the band rolls through with fresh material and classic hits. 

Guest stars have popped up during this tour. Ed Sheeran grabbed a mic at one stop. Yungblud showed up at another. Even Brian May from Queen joined them on stage. On Concord Records' website, the band wrote, "We wanted this record to have pure energy — from the start to the finish! That's why we called it Supercharged. From the height of our aspirations to the depths of our struggles, we talk about it all on this record … in a way that celebrates the life that we share and where we are now." You can find all of their upcoming shows here.

Bad Religion has been with The Offspring for most of this world tour. The California punk outfit started in the 1980s, making both groups contemporaries who've shared stages and scenes for decades.

Bad ReligionThe Offspring
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
Robert Trujillo speaks at the "Metallica Saved My Life" premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Theater on June 11, 2025 in New York City.
MusicMetallica Bassist Reveals Studio Switch: Burton Took Guitar Solo for Orion TrackDan Teodorescu
(L-R) Joey Belladonna and Scott Ian of Anthrax perform on stage during Rock in Rio 2019 - Day 5 at Cidade do Rock on October 04, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
MusicAnthrax Prepping Heaviest Album YetLaura Adkins
3 Doors Down performs at halftime during a game between the New York Giants and the New Orleans Saints
MusicThis Day in Rock History: February 16Dan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect