Bellagio’s Mayfair Supper Club Launches Dinner Theater Concept with Live Acts and Italian-Inspired Menu

Bellagio's Mayfair Supper Club, located in Las Vegas, has announced a newly designed dining experience featuring showmanship, combining fine dining with theatre-like performances and late-night socializing.

This proposal positions the Mayfair Supper Club among the top-tier upscale restaurants, offering a blend of Italian-style décor, live theatre, and high-end cuisine for the complete Las Vegas experience. The production is a collaboration between Outside the Box Amusements and MGM Resorts International, designed to elevate the dining atmosphere without overpowering it.

“We were given free rein to collaborate with MGM and the food and beverage team to dream up an entirely new vision for the space,” says Andrew Katz, executive producer at Outside the Box. “The bones of the room and the structure are iconic.”

The show unfolds gradually. Doors open in the early evening with refined, understated programming, followed by increasingly frequent and dynamic acts. In total, 45 to 50 performances take place throughout the night, featuring a cast of more than 15 performers and athletes.

“We were inspired a bit by cinema and [Federico] Fellini in particular,” Katz says. “Then we gave ourselves creative license to create these visual and interactive vignettes.”

Performance elements include a Vespa-driven host, a ballerina poised atop rotating champagne bottles, and an aerialist soaring above the dining room. Each act is synchronized with Bellagio's Lake Como-inspired architecture and its famed water fountain displays, with precise stage cues aligning music, movement, and water for a cohesive spectacle.

“We wanted to curate something more sophisticated and demure for the earlier portion of the evening,” Katz says. “We were able to utilize a lot of the insane talent pool that exists locally in Las Vegas, first and foremost, but also bring in some stars from around the world."

As the night unfolds, the room evolves from a formal dining setting into a more participatory environment where guests mingle with performers and linger beyond the final bite.

“We wanted to land on something that felt complementary to the dining experience, rather than competitive to it,” he says.