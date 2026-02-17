Demolition Date Set for Eastside Cannery Site

LAS VEGAS – NOVEMBER 06: An aerial of the Eastside Cannery Casino & Hotel on November 6, 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

We're still seeing the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2026. The Eastside Cannery casino on the Boulder Strip has officially received a demolition date. The casino never reopened after closing in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The building will be demolished on Thursday, March 5, states reports. The demolition is set to begin at 2 a.m. that morning and will not be open to the public.

“It has been more than five years since we closed Eastside Cannery, and there is not sufficient market demand to reopen the facility,” said Vice President David Strow with Boyd Gaming Corporation to 8 News Now.

The COVID-19 pandemic brought many local businesses to an end. Now, the demolition calls for the next steps to what could be coming to the former site.