Get A Free Car Wash With Your Girl Scout Cookies At These Vegas Locations

WOW Carwash has formed a partnership to be the official carwash partner for the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada, aligning perfectly with the start of their annual cookie sales. Established…

WOW Carwash has formed a partnership to be the official carwash partner for the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada, aligning perfectly with the start of their annual cookie sales.

Established in 2017 in Las Vegas, WOW Carwash has expanded to 16 locations in the area, with six more planned. On Sunday, local Girl Scouts set up at select WOW Carwash locations to sell cookies.

The cookie sales are about more than just cookies; they support both troop activities and community projects, helping groups like The Animal Foundation and Shade Tree. Customers buying cookies at WOW Carwash received gift cards for a wash on their next visit.

Broadening its partnerships, WOW Carwash is also the official carwash for several Vegas sports teams, strengthening community ties. Recognized as the best car wash in Las Vegas for six years straight, WOW Carwash highlights community engagement in its business strategy.

WOW Carwash also gives back to the community by offering free washes during grand openings, like at the launch of its 18th location in September 2025. Future plans include more events as the company expands.

In December 2025, WOW Carwash acquired Blu Car Wash, increasing its locations to 19, with one at 5950 W. Sahara Ave. CEO Heath Pomerantz expressed his enthusiasm about this growth in Southern Nevada.

"We are very excited to continue the expansion of WOW Carwash in Southern Nevada with this acquisition," stated Heath Pomerantz to The Warren Group. His excitement underscores the company's commitment to expanding its reach and investing in the community.

They are building other community connections with the Vegas Golden Knights, UNLV athletics, and the Vegas Knight Hawks. These initiatives support local organizations and create great experiences while providing eco-friendly services.

Teaming up with the Girl Scouts and promoting cookie sales show WOW Carwash's ongoing commitment to community service. The business aims to extend its influence and community involvement.

