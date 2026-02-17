ContestsEvents
Las Vegas Awards Key to the City to Hell’s Kitchen Winner Ellie Parker

The Las Vegas City Council honored local chef Ellie Parker, renowned for winning Hell’s Kitchen: Battle of the States, during a recent ceremony recognizing her culinary achievements and community impact….

Jennifer Eggleston
CULVER CITY, CA - OCTOBER 01: Fox's "Hell's Kitchen" 200th Episode Celebration at the Hell's Kitchen studio on October 1, 2013 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The Las Vegas City Council honored local chef Ellie Parker, renowned for winning Hell's Kitchen: Battle of the States, during a recent ceremony recognizing her culinary achievements and community impact. Parker, who serves as executive chef at Main St. Provisions in Las Vegas' Arts District, was celebrated for elevating the city's national profile through her success on the hit television competition.

Mayor Shelley Berkley presented Parker with a key to the city in recognition of her accomplishment. The City of Las Vegas, Nevada, has declared a Commemoration Day to celebrate "Ellie Parker's Day." Though Ellie Parker had previously been recognized for her accomplishments, she has now achieved even more, and her success will inspire aspiring cooks to pursue their dreams.

A related celebration connected to Parker's achievement was noted alongside the Clark County School District, underscoring her ties to local education and career and technical academies. During the event, Parker reflected on the value of specialized educational programs for young people pursuing their passions.

“Every student who gets accepted into a CTA, especially here in CCSD, they are so lucky. And I know in the time they're not going to realize it ‘cause I don't even think I did when I was attending high school either. We're kids, we're young. You know, it's school, but looking back, man, these programs give everyone a leg up,” Parker said.

Main St. Provisions in the Arts District is inviting the public to sample Parker's award-winning dishes through the spring, offering guests the opportunity to experience the cuisine that helped earn her national recognition. The restaurant continues to draw both locals and visitors eager to taste the creations of one of Las Vegas' most celebrated chefs.

Las Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
