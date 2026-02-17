Las Vegas Introduces AI-Driven Smart Signals for Pedestrian Safety

Las Vegas is implementing AI-powered smart traffic signals on Fremont Street to improve pedestrian safety.

The city plans to set up 16 automated smart signals to sense people and adjust traffic flow quickly. This system eliminates the need to press a button to cross streets, as sensors automatically identify waiting individuals and extend crossing time.

The project is funded by a $1.4 million grant obtained by U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nevada. It is part of the Vision Zero Program, which aims to reduce traffic deaths and serious injuries. Fremont Street, drawing around 26 million visitors each year, is the focus of the pilot.

Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley noted that if the program is successful, it could be rolled out citywide. The pilot aims to replace traditional button-activated crossing signals. Announced by the city on Wednesday, the installation and testing will take place later this year.

Fremont Street, opened in 1905 as the city's first paved road, has become a major tourist attraction. The 1995 Fremont Street Experience, with its giant LED canopy of nearly 50 million lights, adds to its charm. Originally developed for $70 million in the early 1990s, the area evolved from a declining downtown into an entertainment hub with casinos, free shows, and a zipline.

Pedestrian safety remains a serious concern, with eight people hit by cars in the valley since January, resulting in six deaths. Locals have voiced concerns over fast-changing traffic lights on Fremont Street. The smart signals aim to tackle these issues, helping tourists and residents who often jaywalk because of unpredictable traffic and brief crossing times.