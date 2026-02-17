Shinedown Announce New Album and 2026 Tour Dates

Shinedown have announced that they've be unleashing their brand new studio album, EI8HT, on May 29 on Atlantic Records. On top of the new album announcement, the band has also released a new song, "Safe and Sound."

They'll take those new songs on the road, too, with the Dance Kid Dance Act II World Tour, hitting 11 countries for 54 dates.

Bass player Eric Bass produced the new album, and lead vocalist Brent Smith gives him props for his work on it.

"This album is over a year in the making," Smith said in an statement. "Without question as a band we pushed ourselves like never before. Especially when it comes to Eric. Myself, Zach and Barry are so honored to create, and work with such an extraordinary producer, engineer, mixer, songwriter, musician, performer and band mate."

He added, "We are so excited, finally announce our eighth studio album titled EI8HT alongside our Dance Kid Dance Act ll World Tour."

Opening on the trek will be Coheed and Camrbia, Black Stone Cherry, From Ashes to New, DJ Rock Feed and others on various dates. For ticket information and the full tally of tour dates, head to Shinedown's official website.

About Shinedown

Fresh off one of the strongest years of their career, Shinedown stepped into their next chapter riding a wave of momentum that few bands in modern rock can touch. Over the past year, the multi-platinum act released four major songs that cemented their dominance: “Dance, Kid, Dance,” “Killing Fields,” “Three Six Five,” and the era-defining “Searchlight.” Each track reinforced why Shinedown remains one of the most powerful forces in music today.

“Dance, Kid, Dance” and “Killing Fields” both hit No. 1 at rock radio, proving the band’s continued ability to command the airwaves. “Three Six Five” crossed over globally, topping Alternative radio, breaking into the Top 10 at Hot AC and AC, and even landing in the Top 20 at Top 40.