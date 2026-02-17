ContestsEvents
World Series of Poker Returns to Las Vegas in May with New Events

The 57th annual World Series of Poker will return to Las Vegas this summer, spanning multiple venues across Horseshoe Las Vegas and Paris Las Vegas. The schedule expands with additional…

Jennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS - JULY 14: Andrew Black (L) of Ireland and Scott Lazar of California stack their chips as they compete in the sixth round of the World Series of Poker no-limit Texas Hold 'em main event at Binion's Horseshoe Gambling Hall and Hotel on July 14, 2005 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Over 5,600 players signed up for the event which began on July 7 and the final nine players will compete for the top prize of $7.5 million on Friday's final table. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The 57th annual World Series of Poker will return to Las Vegas this summer, spanning multiple venues across Horseshoe Las Vegas and Paris Las Vegas. The schedule expands with additional starting flights for several popular bracelet events to accommodate growing player demand, reinforcing the series' status as poker's premier live tournament destination.

The $10,000 Main Event begins July 2 and runs through at least July 13, with final table dates and broadcast details to be announced. A free daily WSOP YouTube broadcast will air from now through the start of the Main Event, featuring an upgraded set inside Paris Las Vegas and a lineup of well-known commentators.

“As we saw in 2025, thousands of incredible stories are waiting to be told at the World Series of Poker,” said Ty Stewart, Chief Executive Officer of WSOP. “We're more committed than ever to being poker's unquestioned biggest stage and to shining a brighter spotlight on our favorite game."

“Our favorite time of year is around the corner, and we cannot wait to once again welcome the poker world back to the Horseshoe Las Vegas and Paris Las Vegas,” said Jack Effel, Senior Vice President of Poker Operations at Caesars Entertainment. “This summer's World Series of Poker promises more action and more opportunities to play your favorite events than ever before, from the first ‘Shuffle Up and Deal!' to the crowning of the Main Event champion.”

New events include the $550 Mini Mystery Millions No-Limit Hold'em with a $1,000,000 bounty, the $10,000 GGMillion$ High Roller with two starting flights, the $1,700 U.S. Circuit Championship No-Limit Hold'em, $1,500 Five Card Pot-Limit Omaha, and Pick Your PLO with Dealer's Choice formats.

Notable returning tournaments include the $25,000 Heads Up No-Limit Hold'em Championship, $1,500 MONSTER STACK, $500 COLOSSUS, $250,000 Super High Roller, $25,000 High Roller PLO, $1,500 MILLIONAIRE MAKER, $50,000 Poker Players Championship, and $1,000 Mystery Millions.

For the first time, a WSOP Circuit series will run July 14–25 during the bracelet schedule. Registration details are available on WSOP.com and the WSOP+ app; players who were verified for last year's event generally do not need to re-verify unless their personal or payment information has changed.

In 2024, Caesars Entertainment sold the WSOP intellectual property rights to NSUS Group. Caesars continues to host and operate the live World Series of Poker in Las Vegas through 2044 and retains branding and circuit rights.

