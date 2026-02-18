Breaking Benjamin Unveil Roster of 2026 Tour Dates

Breaking Benjamin are heading back out on the road, and it feels less like a routine tour announcement and more like a band stretching its legs again.

The late summer and fall U.S. run kicks off Sept. 2 in Camden, New Jersey, and wraps Oct. 24 in Bristow, Virginia. It’s a proper headlining trek, too, not some quick festival loop. Chevelle and Starset are along for the ride, which means the lineup alone is built for volume — heavy riffs, big choruses, lights cutting through the haze.

Breaking Benjamin have always thrived in that live setting. The songs are moody on record, sure, but onstage they open up. They breathe. Tracks from Phobia, Dear Agony and Ember hit differently when there are thousands of voices coming back at you. The quiet-loud dynamics land harder. The emotional weight feels shared instead of solitary.

Presales start Wednesday, Feb. 18, at 10 a.m. local time, with general on-sale Friday, Feb. 20, at 10 a.m. local. Standard drill, but these shows tend to move, especially in the Northeast corridor where the band’s fan base has always shown up loud and loyal.

There’s also the bigger picture hanging over this run. Breaking Benjamin dropped the single “Awaken” in 2024, a track that felt like both a reminder and a reset. Dark, melodic, deliberate. It carried that familiar tension they’ve built their career on, but there was a sense that something new is forming underneath it.

They’ve been working on a follow-up to Ember, their 2018 release, and while details are still under wraps, the timing of this tour doesn’t feel accidental. Bands don’t book this kind of stretch without something brewing.

For now, it’s about the road. About standing under the lights and letting those songs swell again. Breaking Benjamin have never chased trends. They’ve leaned into atmosphere, into weight, into that cathartic release their fans keep coming back for.