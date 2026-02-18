ContestsEvents
KISS Frontman Urges Next-Gen Rockers to Embrace Authenticity Over Tech

Paul Stanley spoke with PEOPLE about what he wants from tomorrow’s musicians: less dependence on computers and more heart. The KISS lead vocalist and guitarist shared these thoughts at Clive…

Laura Adkins
Paul Stanley of Kiss attends the premiere of Sony Pictures Classics' "Becoming Led Zeppelin" at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 27, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Unique Nicole / Stringer via Getty Images

Paul Stanley spoke with PEOPLE about what he wants from tomorrow's musicians: less dependence on computers and more heart. The KISS lead vocalist and guitarist shared these thoughts at Clive Davis' pre-GRAMMYs party on Jan. 31. "I'd like to see people playing instruments," Stanley said. "I'd like to see people relying less on computers and technology and relying more on passion." The 74-year-old musician attended with his wife of 20 years, Erin Sutton Stanley. "Perfection, that's not what I consider music," Stanley added. "Music is passion."

The rock veteran spent decades as the frontman of KISS, a band known for theatrical performances and elaborate costumes. If given a chance to restart his career, Stanley said he'd focus more on his relationships with bandmates instead of changing the music itself. "If I have any regrets, my hand to God, it's that I sometimes — and I think we all go through this sometimes — wish we were smarter and better at trying to help Ace Frehley and Peter Criss have better lives," he said.

In June, Stanley recalled being miserable during the band's 2000 to 2001 tour. That was supposed to be their farewell tour until they reunited for the End of the Road World Tour in 2019. He described the music as erratic at best. He also said that some of the band's songs are no longer age-appropriate. 

