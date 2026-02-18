Netflix Star Search Winner Revealed

ContestsEvents
Congratulations, because a star is born again! If you haven't heard about Netflix's Star Search, then you may want to tune in. After a few weeks of competition and judging, Netflix has found the next star.

Netflix Talent Competition

Netflix's Star Search is a live, 9-episode reboot of the classic 1980s talent competition. The show launched to find great talent and declare a winner. From singers to dancers to comedians to magicians. They have it all!

After four weeks of performances, judges' voting, and fan voting, the Star Search winner was decided on the finale. The winner was decided entirely by viewers at home! Celebrity judges include Jelly Roll, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Chrissy Teigen, and host Anthony Anderson. The winner not only won the championship but also a $500,000 cash prize.

So, who won? The final votes were between Harry Merlin Piper, Duo Vespertilio, Spud Howard, and TJ Salta. A Las Vegas magician, TJ Salta, is the grand prize winner! He blends street style with real-time mind reading.

“I was shocked, and I was grateful,” Salta tells Tudum. “I want to ride this wave and give people the magic they want. I'm ready to give the world a magic experience. That's my dream. I'm using this win as a first step in that.”

If you have not seen the show, this may be a bit of a spoiler, but you can always tune in and watch from the beginning. Will we be getting a Season 2 of the talent competition show?

