Red Hot Chili Peppers Bassist Reflects on Late Guitarist Ahead of Netflix Documentary

Flea spoke about Hillel Slovak's death in a MOJO magazine interview as a Netflix documentary about the Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist prepares to premiere on March 20. Slovak died from a heroin overdose on June 25, 1988, at the age of 26.

"It was devastating," Flea told MOJO magazine. "Just unbelievable. When it happened I was so shocked I just fell on the floor, gasping for air."

The bassist will release his first solo record, Honora, on March 27 through Nonesuch Records. Bass and trumpet performances fill the album, with covers of Jimmy Webb's "Wichita Lineman" and Funkadelic's "Maggot Brain."

Slovak was one of four founding members who started the band in 1982 alongside Flea, vocalist Anthony Kiedis, and drummer Jack Irons. Born in Haifa, Israel, he moved with his family to Los Angeles and met his bandmates at Fairfax High School.

"He was the one who asked me to start playing the bass," said Flea to MOJO. "I would never have played bass without him, and without him I would never have been in a rock band. He taught me so much."

The bassist recalled meeting Slovak at 16 years old. "He had a stereo in the car and he was smoking weed and listening to [Led] Zeppelin," Flea told the magazine. "He gave us a ride and I think he gave us some weed. He showed me Jimi Hendrix and Jeff Beck and then the Gang of Four, all this stuff."

Slovak appeared on two studio albums with the group. He returned for Freaky Styley in 1985 and played on The Uplift Mofo Party Plan in 1987, which became his final recording.

"I looked up to him. I was in love with him," Flea said. "He was a beautiful boy and troubled like all of us were, difficulties at home, difficulties everywhere."