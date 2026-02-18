Rock Stars Like Dave Grohl and Tony Iommi Reject Solo Careers in Favor of Band Work

Some famous names in rock have never released a solo album. Dave Grohl and Tony Iommi are musicians who chose to keep their work within groups instead of chasing individual projects.

Grohl played almost every instrument on the 1995 Foo Fighters debut. The record was credited to the band, not released as a solo project. Foo Fighters later became a working group with Pat Smear, a former Nirvana touring mate, as a member.

"The premise is based on a lot of really hilarious rock and roll cliches and stereotypes," said Grohl to SkyNews in 2022. "The lead singer that wants to go solo and is at a creative war with his own band — and some lead singers do exactly that."

The drummer added that he would never do that. He likes being in Foo Fighters.

Iommi had a solo project rebranded as a Black Sabbath record in 1986. His album Seventh Star showed up in stores as the latest release from the band. The guitarist later returned to solo work with 2000's Iommi, but he's worked sporadically on individual projects since then.

Cases like these are intriguing, particularly when chief songwriters, artists who are fully capable of creating and leading solo material, choose to keep their work within the band structure.

For many, the group setting provides all the creative fulfillment they need. Several were founding members who spent decades channeling original material into the bands they helped build.

Others may feel less comfortable leading a recording session alone, despite possessing the talent to help turn bands into platinum-selling acts. Some even declined solo opportunities after bandmates pursued their own projects.