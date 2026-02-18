Tool in Talks for 2027 Las Vegas Sphere Residency as Band Works on New Album
Tool has started conversations with the Las Vegas Sphere about a 2027 residency that would coincide with fresh music. Drummer Danny Carey confirmed this. The group is crafting material for its first album since 2019's Fear Inoculum, which landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.
"We're hoping when we release a new record [to] maybe do a stint at Sphere, because I think we'd be a perfect band for that. We've been talking to those guys," Carey told Spiral Out in a video interview published on Feb. 13.
Carey said the group is "working on a lot of new Tool songs right now" and that the "goal" is to release them in 2027. Getting ready for a Sphere show means hitting the venue's 16k video screen resolution requirements, which isn't simple.
"The preparation is definitely intense to get everything up to" those standards, Carey said. "It's a very expensive endeavor and it takes awhile to get into the black. I think it's quite a few shows before you make any money, but it would be worth it."
The drummer toured the 17,600-capacity venue but hasn't watched a show there yet. He said he "almost got vertigo" while scanning the facility.
Fear Inoculum became the group's third straight chart-topping album after a 13-year wait since 2006's 10,000 Days.
The Sphere opened in September 2023 with a U2 residency. Phish, Dead & Company, Eagles, Kenny Chesney, Backstreet Boys, and Zac Brown Band have all performed there since. No Doubt and Carin Leon are set for later this year.
Sources say Metallica is also considering the venue for 2027, but nothing has been finalized. Reports from January 2026 showed the metal band was "90 percent" close to sealing a deal, according to The Sun.