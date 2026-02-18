Tool in Talks for 2027 Las Vegas Sphere Residency as Band Works on New Album

Tool has started conversations with the Las Vegas Sphere about a 2027 residency that would coincide with fresh music. Drummer Danny Carey confirmed this. The group is crafting material for its first album since 2019's Fear Inoculum, which landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

"We're hoping when we release a new record [to] maybe do a stint at Sphere, because I think we'd be a perfect band for that. We've been talking to those guys," Carey told Spiral Out in a video interview published on Feb. 13.

Carey said the group is "working on a lot of new Tool songs right now" and that the "goal" is to release them in 2027. Getting ready for a Sphere show means hitting the venue's 16k video screen resolution requirements, which isn't simple.

"The preparation is definitely intense to get everything up to" those standards, Carey said. "It's a very expensive endeavor and it takes awhile to get into the black. I think it's quite a few shows before you make any money, but it would be worth it."

The drummer toured the 17,600-capacity venue but hasn't watched a show there yet. He said he "almost got vertigo" while scanning the facility.

Fear Inoculum became the group's third straight chart-topping album after a 13-year wait since 2006's 10,000 Days.

The Sphere opened in September 2023 with a U2 residency. Phish, Dead & Company, Eagles, Kenny Chesney, Backstreet Boys, and Zac Brown Band have all performed there since. No Doubt and Carin Leon are set for later this year.