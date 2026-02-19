ContestsEvents
American Airlines Tweaks Checked Bag Fees

American Airlines has somenews for those heavy packers. Make sure to plan next time you are getting ready to take a trip.

The airline announced it will be raising fees for passengers' second checked bag. Moving forward, your second bag will cost customers $50 at the terminal. That's $5 more than the $45 they currently charge.

However, this rule only applies to those who wait to purchase at the airport. If you pay for your second bag ahead of time online, then you will only be charged the $45 fee.

The checked bag fees will now go as follows:

  • First checked bag paid online: $35
  • First checked bag paid at the airport: $40
  • Second checked bag paid online: $45
  • Second checked bag paid at the airport: $50

The change is to help encourage travelers to book their checked luggage ahead of time. This way, the airline is aware of the approximate amount of checked luggage that may come with a specific flight.

For more information, read the complete policy online.

Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
