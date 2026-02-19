American Airlines Tweaks Checked Bag Fees

American Airlines has somenews for those heavy packers. Make sure to plan next time you are getting ready to take a trip.

The airline announced it will be raising fees for passengers' second checked bag. Moving forward, your second bag will cost customers $50 at the terminal. That's $5 more than the $45 they currently charge.

However, this rule only applies to those who wait to purchase at the airport. If you pay for your second bag ahead of time online, then you will only be charged the $45 fee.

The checked bag fees will now go as follows:

First checked bag paid online: $35

First checked bag paid at the airport: $40

Second checked bag paid online: $45

Second checked bag paid at the airport: $50

The change is to help encourage travelers to book their checked luggage ahead of time. This way, the airline is aware of the approximate amount of checked luggage that may come with a specific flight.