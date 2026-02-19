Foo Fighters to Release New Album, ‘Your Favorite Toy’

A new Foo Fighters record is on the way. The band just announced their 12th album, Your Favorite Toy, landing April 24, and they're not easing into it. They’re kicking the door in with the title track, which is loud, fast, a little feral around the edges.

The song feels like it was built to shake off dust. Dave Grohl's voice isn't polished smooth; it's got that familiar snarl again. The chorus opens up wide and bright the way Foo Fighters choruses do, but the verses grind. Crunchy, almost garage-rock riffs. There's an urgency to it, too. Not frantic. Just alive. It moves.

New Foo Fighters Album Details

Grohl said "Your Favorite Toy" was the key that unlocked the whole album, that they'd been messing with sounds and dynamics for over a year before this one snapped into place. The day it came together, he knew they had their direction. He said it felt new.

"'Your Favorite Toy' really was the key that unlocked the tone and energetic direction of the new album," he said in a statement. "We stumbled upon it after experimenting with different sounds and dynamics for over a year, and the day it took shape I knew that we had to follow its lead. It was the fuse to the powder keg of songs we wound up recording for this record. It feels new."

That’s the word that lingers: new. Because the last few years haven't exactly been light. The band's most recent album, But Here We Are, arrived in 2023 carrying the weight of losing Taylor Hawkins in 2022. That record felt like open air and grief at the same time. Big melodies wrapped around very real pain. It wasn’t subtle, and it wasn’t supposed to be.

Since then, they've kept moving. A handful of singles dropped last year — "Today's Song," "Asking for a Friend" — plus a blast of hardcore energy with their cover of Minor Threat's "I Don’t Wanna Hear It." They never really stopped. They just recalibrated.

So Your Favorite Toy lands in a different emotional zip code. At least based on this first track, it sounds less like processing and more like ignition. Less looking back, more pushing forward. Still massive. Still built for arenas. But there's a scrappy streak running through it.

You can preorder the album now, and the full 10-song track effort is on the way. But the title track tells you most of what you need to know.