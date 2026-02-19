ContestsEvents
Killswitch Engage Joins 2026 Louder Than Life Festival Lineup

Laura Adkins
Singer Jesse Leach (L) and bassist Mike D'Antonio of Killswitch Engage perform at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on March 13, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller via Getty Images

Killswitch Engage will perform at the 2026 Louder Than Life music festival in Louisville. The band earned platinum status for their metalcore sound. On Instagram, the group wrote, "Killswitch Engage just clocked in for Louder Than Life 2026. Defining a genre for nearly 30 years and still at the top of their game."

On Sept. 17, the festival will arrive at the Kentucky Expo Center. Iron Maiden will headline the opening night. My Chemical Romance will close Sept. 18 with a live celebration of their third album, The Black Parade.

Iron Maiden helped define the new wave of British heavy metal. The Black Parade has moved over 4 million copies since its release, according to Loudwire.

Organizers will release the full lineup on Feb. 23. A lineup reveal party will happen on the same day at the Fox Den in Louisville. More acts will surface in the days leading up to the event.

Ticket information hasn't been released yet, and pricing details remain under wraps. Louisville's Kentucky Expo Center has hosted this event for multiple years now. Daily lineup additions will keep rolling out, so fans should watch for more band announcements.

Iron Maiden
Laura AdkinsWriter
