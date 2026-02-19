North Las Vegas Police Report Crime Drops in 2025 While Shoplifting Rises

The North Las Vegas Police Department reported significant declines in major crimes in 2025, including homicide, robbery, and motor vehicle theft, signaling positive overall crime trends across the city.

“Our overall crime rates in all of the areas have decreased, and specifically with our homicides, they've decreased by 6 percent,” Gravatt said.

Homicides fell 6% in 2025. Other reductions included simple assault, down 4%; aggravated assault, down 6%; robbery, down 15%; motor vehicle theft, down 26%; rape, down 33%; and burglary, down 34%.

“I think that says a lot about what the North Las Vegas Police Department really focuses on, knowing community safety is important,” Gravatt said.

Traffic safety marked a major win for the department. Traffic collisions dropped 44%, and traffic fatalities declined 40% year over year. Leadership changes strengthened oversight, including assigning a dedicated lieutenant to the traffic division, which currently has fewer than 15 officers. Expansion of the division is under consideration.

“It was really important that we looked at each of our divisions and what the oversight was like,” she said. “It is a division that we're looking at expanding because of the importance to road safety, to our community."

Shoplifting rose 6% in 2025, and arrests linked to shoplifting increased by more than 60%. The issue is expected to be a top focus in 2026. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police also reported higher shoplifting numbers in 2025.

“There is an increase in our young people out there committing crimes,” she said.

An uptick in juvenile crime has prompted plans for greater youth engagement initiatives next year. The department also created a new Problem-Solving Unit, consisting of one sergeant and six officers, to analyze crime data and address emerging issues.

Technology expansion continued, with 18 license plate readers deployed by 2024. The department is exploring trailer- and pole-mounted cameras, has access to Flock Safety cameras through Boyd Gaming, is pursuing a ShotSpotter grant, and launched a drone pilot program.