Red Hot Chili Peppers Works on New Album at Band Guitarist’s Home Studio

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea has confirmed the band is writing and recording fresh music at guitarist John Frusciante's house. The group has been jamming on what might become their 13th studio album.

"We've been writing music together, recording at John Frusciante's house, and the music feels great," Flea told MOJO in a print interview, as reported by Guitar.com. "Ultimately, once we start playing, it's about … just catching a magic groove and doing it good."

Flea described the creative process as similar to managing a complicated marriage. "It's like being in a marriage with four people that's always moving and changing, all these challenges and all the things that you have to deal with," he said.

Egos play a part. Flea admitted his ego matches anyone else's. "Egos are inescapable, and my ego is as big and as fragile as anybody's," he said. "But it's always, no matter what, this intrinsic part of who I am, and it's alive, and it's beautiful, and you never know what shape it's going to take next. I really feel like that right now."

Their latest album, Return of the Dream Canteen, dropped in 2022. Five months earlier, Unlimited Love arrived in stores. Both albums were recorded during the same sessions, marking the shortest gap between two releases in the group's history.

Flea will also release his debut solo jazz album, Honora, on March 27. Thom Yorke and Nick Cave appear on the project. Working on material outside his four decades with the band seems to have sparked fresh creative energy.