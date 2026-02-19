ContestsEvents
SAHARA Las Vegas Hosts Three-Day Hiring Fair for Kwame Onwuachi's Maroon Restaurant

Jennifer Eggleston
A three-day hiring fair tied to Chef Kwame Onwuachi's new restaurant, Maroon, will take place Feb. 24–26, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily at the CASBAR Lounge inside SAHARA Las Vegas. The three-day event marks the official launch of Maroon's hiring push ahead of its anticipated opening later in 2026.

Organizers are seeking candidates for a wide range of front- and back-of-house roles. Open positions include servers, bus persons, food runners, bartenders, apprentices, sommeliers, cooks, pastry chefs, and additional hospitality team members. The hiring fair is designed to build the restaurant's foundational team as it prepares to debut on the Las Vegas Strip.

Applicants are encouraged to RSVP online in advance of attending. All applicants must bring an up-to-date copy of their resume, a valid government-issued ID, and any applicable licensing paperwork, such as a food handler's card or TAM certification. On-site interviews will be conducted throughout the event.

Attendees will have access to complimentary self-parking or valet parking at the resort during the hiring fair. The event follows previous restaurant closures at the property and signals a new culinary chapter for the resort as Maroon prepares to open its doors later this year.

Jennifer Eggleston
