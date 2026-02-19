The Voice Returns for Season 29

CULVER CITY, CA – OCTOBER 28: A general view of the set is shown at a press junket for NBC’s “The Voice” at Sony Studios on October 28, 2011 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

It's that time of year again! Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Adam Levine are all back together for The Voice: Battle of Champions season. The show premieres on Monday, February 23, on NBC.

Season 29 will feature all of the elements of The Voice from the last 28 seasons. From your favorite blind auditions, battles, fan voting, and more! This season, there will only be three coaches rather than the normal four. So, competition will be a little tight.

In the past few seasons, judges have included Blake Shelton, Alicia Keys, Niall Horan, Pharrell Williams, and more. For the judges returning this season, who has won the most in the past? Well, the breakdown goes like this: John Legend (1 win), Adam Levine (3 wins), and Kelly Clarkson (4 wins).

Since the change in the number of judges, some new things will get tweaked. In past seasons, performers with all judges intrerested they would be called a "4 Chair Turn." Now, it will be called a "Triple Turn."

During the season premiere on Monday, the first batch of Blind Auditions will introduce us to the new singers of the season. Episodes of The Voice will be two hours long and feature many twists this season. Viewers will also be able to stream the following day on Peacock.