ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

The Voice Returns for Season 29

It’s that time of year again! Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Adam Levine are all back together for The Voice: Battle of Champions season. The show premieres on Monday, February…

Randi Moultrie

CULVER CITY, CA – OCTOBER 28: A general view of the set is shown at a press junket for NBC’s “The Voice” at Sony Studios on October 28, 2011 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

It's that time of year again! Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Adam Levine are all back together for The Voice: Battle of Champions season. The show premieres on Monday, February 23, on NBC.

Season 29 will feature all of the elements of The Voice from the last 28 seasons. From your favorite blind auditions, battles, fan voting, and more! This season, there will only be three coaches rather than the normal four. So, competition will be a little tight.

In the past few seasons, judges have included Blake Shelton, Alicia Keys, Niall Horan, Pharrell Williams, and more. For the judges returning this season, who has won the most in the past? Well, the breakdown goes like this: John Legend (1 win), Adam Levine (3 wins), and Kelly Clarkson (4 wins).

Since the change in the number of judges, some new things will get tweaked. In past seasons, performers with all judges intrerested they would be called a "4 Chair Turn." Now, it will be called a "Triple Turn."

During the season premiere on Monday, the first batch of Blind Auditions will introduce us to the new singers of the season. Episodes of The Voice will be two hours long and feature many twists this season. Viewers will also be able to stream the following day on Peacock.

For more details on the upcoming season, click here.

TV
Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
Related Stories
Actresses Lucy Liu (L), Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz (R) attend the premiere of Columbia Pictures' film "Charlie's Angels 2: Full Throttle" at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre June 18, 2003 in Hollywood, California. The film will be released nationwide June 27, 2003.
Entertainment‘Charlie’s Angels’ Gears Up for Another ComebackKayla Morgan
Netflix Star Search Winner Revealed
EntertainmentNetflix Star Search Winner RevealedRandi Moultrie
Actor Robert Duvall attends the 26th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala at Parker Palm Springs on January 3, 2015 in Palm Springs, California.
EntertainmentDecades of Strength: The Enduring Career of Robert DuvallKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect