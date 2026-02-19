This Day in Rock History: February 19

Known as one of the greatest vocalists in hard rock, Bon Scott of AC/DC died at the age of 33 on Feb. 19, 1980. It was a great loss for the band and the rock music industry, but this isn't the only major event to impact rock music on this date in history. Read about the many breakthrough milestones that have occurred in rock music on Feb. 19.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

These hits and milestones that happened in rock music on Feb. 19 altered the course of this popular music genre:

1972: Paul McCartney released "Give Ireland Back to the Irish," a song he had written days after the event of Bloody Sunday, in which 13 Irish protestors had been killed by British troops in Northern Ireland.

Cultural Milestones

Without Feb. 19 cultural milestones, rock music wouldn't be what it is now:

1940: Singer, songwriter, and producer Smokey Robinson was born in Detroit, Michigan. He became the frontman of the Motown group the Miracles in 1955 and had a highly successful solo career afterwards, earning a place in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.

Notable Recordings and Performances

You might remember some notable recordings and performances from Feb. 19 that helped shape rock music:

1965: The Beatles recorded the basic track of "You're Going to Lose That Girl" at their Abbey Road studio in two takes. This John Lennon song was later released on their Help! album, the soundtrack for their movie of the same name.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Changes and challenges have always transformed rock music, including these Feb. 19 events:

1982: Ozzy Osbourne was arrested for urinating on a cenotaph honoring the defenders of the Alamo in San Antonio, Texas. He was wearing a dress when he was arrested.

Ozzy Osbourne was arrested for urinating on a cenotaph honoring the defenders of the Alamo in San Antonio, Texas. He was wearing a dress when he was arrested. 2015: Starbucks announced that CDs would no longer be sold in their 21,000 retail stores after experiencing a 15% decline in sales in 2014.