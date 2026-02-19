Tiny Home Community for Seniors Proposed in Las Vegas as Nevada Faces Housing Shortage

A proposal to build a tiny home community for seniors in Las Vegas is moving forward amid ongoing discussions about design, durability, and affordability.

Boxabl would manufacture custom designs for the development in partnership with the City of Las Vegas, Councilwoman Olivia Diaz, Clark County Social Services, and HopeLink. The project aims to help address Nevada's housing crisis, as state and local data show a deficit of roughly 78,000 housing units for extremely low-income residents, including seniors.

The concept calls for about 50 custom tiny homes on a 2.25-acre vacant lot at the southwest corner of Eastern and Searles avenues. Estimated monthly rents are expected to range from $900 to $1,000, targeting seniors in need of affordable housing.

Nevada granted Boxabl permission in January 2025 to sell and build under the state's modular housing program. According to the organization's report, there are now an estimated 700 units nationwide, driven by greater support from both the regulatory community and the broader market for modular construction methods.

The Las Vegas City Council could review the proposal as early as mid-January, depending on the city's meeting schedule, marking a potential next step in the approval process.

During a recent Planning Commission meeting, commissioners raised concerns about long-term durability and neighborhood impact. “I think that we're all just kind of stuck on what this product is and what is the durability? The concern really is what is this going to look like in five years?” said Jeff Rogan of the Planning Commission. " What is your plan to make sure that this doesn't contribute to growing blight in that area?" he said during the meeting.

The Planning Commission recommended denial at a January hearing, directing the applicant to revise the layout and landscaping before returning for further consideration.