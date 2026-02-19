Yamashiro Brings Hollywood Flair to Foxwoods Resort with New Dining Experience

ContestsEvents
Foxwoods Resort Casino has announced that Yamashiro will open as its third U.S. location, expanding the iconic Japanese restaurant brand beyond Los Angeles and Miami. The new venue will join The Bedford by Martha Stewart as part of Foxwoods' evolving dining and nightlife lineup. No exact opening date has been announced, though officials anticipate accepting first reservations within a year.

Originating in the Hollywood Hills in the 1960s, Yamashiro is a historic Japanese restaurant known for its hilltop setting overlooking the Hollywood Sign and Griffith Observatory. The brand has since expanded, operating a Miami location atop the Gale Hotel. The Foxwoods destination is expected to feature a Foxwoods-tailored interior and artful Japanese-inspired cuisine presented in a dramatic setting that honors Yamashiro's legacy.

Boulevard Hospitality Group describes Yamashiro at Foxwoods as a fusion of Hollywood legacy and modern resort energy. Plans call for an immersive dining venue that transforms into a nightclub on Fridays and Saturdays, featuring a live DJ and blending elevated cuisine with late-night entertainment.

“Foxwoods is the perfect setting to bring Yamashiro's next chapter to life. Hollywood represents our legacy, Miami reflects our modern evolution, and Foxwoods is where those two worlds collide,” said Freddy Braidi of Boulevard.

“[Yamashiro's] arrival at Foxwoods is a defining moment in our journey and a turning point for our dining and nightlife scene. We're bringing the pulse, energy, and legacy of Yamashiro to Foxwoods, creating evenings defined by iconic dining and vibrant energy you won't find anywhere else,” said Guyot.

The restaurant is owned by Elie Samaha and Steve Markoff through Samaka and is managed by Boulevard Hospitality Group, which licenses the Yamashiro brand to Foxwoods.

Public reception of Yamashiro has been mixed, with Yelp ratings averaging around 3.6 out of 5 stars across approximately 6,800 reviews, with some diners citing high prices relative to perceived food quality.

