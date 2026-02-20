Academy Awards New Rules for 98th Edition

HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 02: Actor Jim Carrey (R) speaks onstage during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre on March 2, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The Oscars are entering a new phase this year. The Academy has introduced new rules for the 98th edition of the Academy Awards. Studios, publicists, and filmmakers are paying close attention. Awards strategies may need to shift. Campaign timelines could change. This is not a minor update. It signals a meaningful adjustment to how Hollywood’s biggest night operates.

The changes come from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. They reflect a film industry that looks very different from it did a decade ago. Streaming platforms now compete head-to-head with traditional studios. International films have a stronger presence. Standards around eligibility and representation continue to evolve. The new rules attempt to address all of this, and they could shape the race in unexpected ways.

The 98th edition of the Academy Awards will take place next month on March 15, 2026. But, as we prepare for the show, we review the rules and regulations of the event. Take a look at some of the new rules for this year's award show. (See the full breakdown here)

Mandatory Viewing Before Voting

Academy members must now watch every film nominated in a category before they’re allowed to cast a vote for that category in the final round. This rule closes a long-standing loophole where some voters cast ballots without seeing all nominated films.

New Award Category: Achievement in Casting

The Academy is introducing a new Oscar for “Achievement in Casting,” recognizing the creative and strategic role that casting directors play in assembling a film’s ensemble.

Expanded Voting and Ballot Rules

All designated nominees in each category will now be included on the final ballot, rather than sometimes only listing the film title.

Diversity and Inclusion Standards Still in Play

Films that want to compete for Best Picture must meet at least two of the Academy’s inclusion standards — such as on-screen representation, creative leadership diversity, industry access, or audience development — though these rules have been evolving for some years now.

Eligibility and Submission Nuances