Best Cities for St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations in the U.S.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 13: People view the Chicago River after it was dyed green in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day on March 13, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Every March 17, the United States turns a brilliant shade of green. From massive parades and river dyeings to lively pub crawls and traditional Irish music, St. Patrick’s Day has grown far beyond its Irish roots into one of America’s most spirited celebrations. While cities like Chicago famously dye their river green and Boston honors its deep Irish heritage, dozens of destinations across the country compete to host the biggest and boldest festivities.

WalletHub released its list of the best places to celebrate festivities in the U.S. Some you may be expecting, and others may be a shock. If you're looking to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in unforgettable style, these cities lead the pack. Interested in the full list? Click here to read.

Boston, MA

Boston is widely known as one of the premier St. Patrick’s Day destinations in the U.S. The city’s iconic South Boston St. Patrick’s Day Parade draws huge crowds. Often nearing a million spectators, who line the streets dressed in green to watch vibrant floats, marching bands, and bagpipers celebrate Irish heritage. Boston also offers plenty of Irish pubs and restaurants where revelers enjoy traditional fare, live music, and festive drinks throughout the weekend.

Reno, NV

Reno brings a unique and fun twist to St. Patrick’s Day with events like the Leprechaun Race. It's a festive 5K run/walk through downtown where participants often wear leprechaun costumes. Known for its spirited events and themed activities, Reno combines traditional Irish celebration with its own energetic flair.

Savannah, GA

In Savannah, St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are historic and heartfelt. The city hosts one of the oldest and largest St. Patrick’s Day parades in the South. Complete with floats, traditional Irish dancers, marching bands, and crowds clad head-to-toe in green. Alongside the parade, Savannah’s festivities often include cultural ceremonies and unique traditions like the greening of the fountain. This allows reflection of a rich Irish heritage that draws locals and visitors alike.

Santa Rosa, CA

Santa Rosa may not have the biggest parade, but it brings a lively, community-focused celebration to Northern California’s wine country. Festivities often include a St. Patrick’s Day 5K fun run/walk with medals and post-race celebrations. Plus, enjoy pub crawls through local bars offering festive drink specials.

Worcester, MA

Worcester may be smaller than neighboring Boston, but it ranks high among the best U.S. cities for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations thanks to its strong Irish community and traditions. The city hosts its own celebrations with lively pub scenes and festive local events, and it’s been recognized for its Irish heritage and enthusiasm during the holiday.

Chicago, IL

Chicago’s St. Patrick’s Day festivities are legendary, especially the dramatic annual dyeing of the Chicago River — turning its waters a vivid emerald green in a beloved, photo-worthy tradition. The city also hosts huge parades, family-friendly events, and plenty of Irish pubs and restaurants offering live music and traditional foods, making it one of America’s most festive cities for March 17.

New York, NY

New York City boasts one of the oldest and largest St. Patrick’s Day parades in the world, attracting millions of spectators along Fifth Avenue as thousands of marchers, bagpipers, and dancers honor Irish culture and heritage. Beyond the parade, the city’s vast network of Irish pubs and bars, plus themed events across neighborhoods, keeps the celebration going well into the night.

Henderson, NV