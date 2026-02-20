Clark County Approves $20M to Lower Rents Across 530 Housing Units

Clark County commissioners have approved a $20 million infusion from the Welcome Home Community Housing Fund to lower rents for more than 500 housing units across 10 new and upcoming affordable housing complexes in the Las Vegas Valley.

Proposals were solicited in October 2025, targeting households earning 50% or less of the Area Median Income. Selected projects will reduce rents from 60% to 50% of AMI for more than 500 units, with a focus on new construction serving seniors and families. The initiative targets workers earning about half the AMI, including medical assistants, housekeepers, food preparation workers, and dishwashers, who devote a large share of their income to rent.

“At Clark County, we are actively working to address the housing crunch our residents are experiencing and have continued to take historic steps to improve our attainable housing inventory,” said Michael Naft, Chair of the County Commission, in a press release to FOX5.

“With these additional dollars, we are targeting those who are struggling the most to find an affordable place to live, which includes working professionals, families, and seniors, and Clark County will continue to invest our dollars back into the community to make a meaningful impact,” the statement said.

The funding reflects collaboration among Clark County, nonprofit providers, including Nevada HAND, and regional partners working to expand attainable housing.

Nevada HAND's Serene Pines project, a senior-focused development near Las Vegas Boulevard and Serene Avenue, received funding to reduce rents by approximately $200 to $400 for more than 100 units.

“The funding today will allow us to reduce rents on over 100 units by $200 to $400, approximately. We know that there's a huge demand for senior housing as most of our properties are operating near full capacity and many of them have waiting lists,” said Daigo Ishikawa, the senior director of Real Estate Development for Nevada HAND.

“The need for senior housing and all affordable housing in Nevada is very large. It's estimated we have a need for over 70,000 affordable units in Nevada, and our first-hand experience tells us that our seniors really need affordable housing as well,” Ishikawa said.