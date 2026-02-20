Deftones Rock With Latest Shows on Sold-Out Tour

Deftones performed to a sold-out crowd of over 13,000 fans at the 3Arena in Dublin on Monday, Feb. 17. The California group's last Dublin headliner happened at Vicar Street, which only holds around 1,000 people.

Guitarist Lance Jackman and the rest of the group played beneath four light-up poles. Abstract graphics flickered behind them throughout the night. Denzel Curry and Drug Church warmed up the crowd before the main act.

The GRAMMY-winning act started in the late 1980s. They've built a following across multiple generations since then. TikTok brought them fresh attention when tracks like "Change (In The House Of Flies)" and "Sextape" went viral.

The band played in support of their latest album, private music. Their previous records include Around the Fur, a self-titled release that hit No. 2 on the US Billboard chart, and 2020's Ohms.