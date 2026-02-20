Nine Inch Nails Perform 21-Song Set at TD Garden With Rare Tracks and Guest Appearance

Nine Inch Nails tore through a 100-minute set at TD Garden on Feb. 13, on their Peel It Back Tour. The band delivered 21 songs, pulling out several numbers they'd skipped during their August 2025 visit to the same arena.

Trent Reznor addressed the audience about 80 minutes in: "I didn't really look at the schedule," Reznor said, as reported by Boston.com. "And then last week, I went, 'We're f***ing going back to Boston!'"

Only two cities got repeat shows on the extended tour, and Boston was one of them. Reznor told fans he loves their city but wondered if they were sick of seeing the band roll through town again.

The show bounced between two stages. Reznor kicked things off with a bare-bones version of "Something I Can Never Have" on the smaller platform. His bandmates joined him for "Non-Entity." Bassist Stu Brooks and guitarist Robin Finck prowled around while Atticus Ross manned the mixing board.

After "Piggy (Nothing Can Stop Me Now)," they shifted to the main stage where drummer Josh Freese waited. Foo Fighters recently let Freese go, and Nine Inch Nails snatched him up.

Boys Noize opened the show. The electronic artist returned during the third act to join Nine Inch Nails on the B-stage. They ripped through "Vessel," remixed takes on "She's Gone Away" and "Closer," "As Alive as You Need Me to Be" from the Tron: Ares soundtrack, plus "Parasite" from the Reznor/Ross side project How to Destroy Angels.