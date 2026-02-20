Raiders Build Front Office With Historic Black Leadership Team

Sandra Douglass Morgan is leading the Raiders toward an inclusive culture. In 2022, she became the first Black woman to serve as president of an NFL franchise. The Raiders' executive group includes three Black senior vice presidents: Qiava Martinez, Piper Overstreet-White, and Michael Crome.

Morgan said she is proud to lead alongside them. “It does make me proud as president of the Raiders to be able to lead this team with them,” she said. “It's just a great time to be a Raider."

The organization has emphasized its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, ranking in the 90th percentile among NFL teams in terms of representation last year. Diverse leaders have addressed scrutiny by underscoring that their positions reflect merit and performance, with owner Mark Davis credited for supporting their leadership.

Martinez, the Raiders' senior vice president and chief sales officer, reflected on a childhood ambition far removed from the world of professional football. Qiava Martinez, who serves as senior vice president and chief sales officer, said her childhood dream was different: “No, this was not. I wanted to be Oprah!” She added, “I wanted to be Oprah. I wanted to tell people you get a car, you get a car, but I fell into this industry.” Her career is a full-circle moment, as her father played in the NFL for the San Francisco 49ers.

Crome described mentorship as critical in shaping his path to becoming a senior executive. “Growing up, I didn't even know the role of a Chief Financial Officer, let alone the Chief Financial Officer for an NFL team existed,” Senior executive Michael Crome said. “But there were a lot of mentors and people that came along the way that showed me, hey, you can do this.”