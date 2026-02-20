ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Rise Against Launches Fan-Driven Initiative Celebrating 25 Years and Tenth Studio Album

Rise Against unveiled The A.R.T. Project (All Rise Together) on Feb. 18. This fan-driven program honors community and teamwork in support of the band’s tenth studio album, Ricochet. It brings…

Laura Adkins
(L-R) Zach Blair, Brandon Barnes, Tim McIlrath and Joe Principe of Rise Against perform onstage during the 2025 KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas at The Kia Forum on December 13, 2025 in Inglewood, California.
Kevin Winter via Getty Images

Rise Against unveiled The A.R.T. Project (All Rise Together) on Feb. 18. This fan-driven program honors community and teamwork in support of the band's tenth studio album, Ricochet. It brings people together through music and art.

The Chicago-based band hosted an art activation in Los Angeles. Kill the Music wrote, "Rise Against invited dozens of dedicated fans to help shape a new visual world for Ricochet by creating original posters to serve as the backdrop in their new music videos. As the band performed standout tracks off the album, fans were featured alongside them and their artwork that was inspired by the record's lyrics, themes, and emotional urgency." This program invites fans into the creative process. Music is a shared experience.

A short interview with the band was filmed during the activation. The video launched alongside a new music video for "Ricochet." It begins a series of new music videos from the album. More videos will drop before the spring tour starts.

Many reviewers praised Ricochet for its urgency and weight. The band will launch a North American tour on Mar. 3 in Providence, Rhode Island. Destroy Boys will join them as support. Shows will take place in Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Pittsburgh, Madison, and Spokane. You can find all of their upcoming stops on their official website.

The band has stayed active in punk rock, creating music that connects across generations. They've built a body of work rooted in empathy and connection while balancing intensity with melody. Band members joined Tom Morello earlier this month in the Defend Minnesota benefit.

Destroy BoysRise Against
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
Trent Reznor performs onstage during the World Premiere of Disney's Tron: Ares at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, CA on October 06, 2025.
MusicNine Inch Nails Perform 21-Song Set at TD Garden With Rare Tracks and Guest AppearanceDan Teodorescu
Chino Moreno from Deftones performs at 2015 Rock in Rio on September 24, 2015 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
MusicDeftones Rock With Latest Shows on Sold-Out TourDan Teodorescu
David Cassidy performs during the Paradise Artists Party at IEBA Conference Day 3 at the War Memorial Auditorium
MusicThis Day in Rock History: February 20Dan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect