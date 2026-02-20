Rise Against Launches Fan-Driven Initiative Celebrating 25 Years and Tenth Studio Album

Rise Against unveiled The A.R.T. Project (All Rise Together) on Feb. 18. This fan-driven program honors community and teamwork in support of the band's tenth studio album, Ricochet. It brings people together through music and art.

The Chicago-based band hosted an art activation in Los Angeles. Kill the Music wrote, "Rise Against invited dozens of dedicated fans to help shape a new visual world for Ricochet by creating original posters to serve as the backdrop in their new music videos. As the band performed standout tracks off the album, fans were featured alongside them and their artwork that was inspired by the record's lyrics, themes, and emotional urgency." This program invites fans into the creative process. Music is a shared experience.

A short interview with the band was filmed during the activation. The video launched alongside a new music video for "Ricochet." It begins a series of new music videos from the album. More videos will drop before the spring tour starts.

Many reviewers praised Ricochet for its urgency and weight. The band will launch a North American tour on Mar. 3 in Providence, Rhode Island. Destroy Boys will join them as support. Shows will take place in Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Pittsburgh, Madison, and Spokane. You can find all of their upcoming stops on their official website.