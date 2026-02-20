Sammy Hagar’s Las Vegas Residency Returns with Exclusive Drinks and Pizza Offers

Sammy Hagar is set to bring his "The Best of All Worlds Tour" residency back to Dolby Live at Park MGM for six shows in March 2026. These performances are part of an 11-show series, following up on the success from his 2024 hit tour and 2025 Vegas shows.

Hagar's previous Vegas performances paved the way for this return. In 2025, the "Best of All Worlds Stays In Vegas Residency" included setlists with Van Halen hits, with "Love Walks In" being a fan favorite.

This residency will feature Hagar's spirits, providing options like Sammy's Beach Bar Rum and Santo Tequila at various spots on the Strip. His Cabo Wabo brand is famous for songs like "Mas Tequila" performed live.

Fans can enjoy Hagar's cocktails at popular spots like Cabo Wabo Cantina at Miracle Mile Shops and Caspian's Cocktails & Caviar at Caesars Palace. The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails and Amaya Modern Mexican at The Cosmopolitan are other places Hagar is associated with.

During this Vegas event, attendees can indulge in a special pizza at How Ya Dough’n, created exclusively for ticket holders in Hagar’s honor.

Hagar's performances will cover a range of his songs. His set includes tracks from Montrose, Van Halen, Chickenfoot, and more, featuring hits like "Good Enough" and "I Can't Drive 55." Fans can look forward to "Why Can't This Be Love," "Satch Boogie," "There's Only One Way to Rock," and others.

The residency highlights songs like "Space Station #5," "Big Foot," and "Jump." These selections showcase Hagar's vast musical journey across the U.S.