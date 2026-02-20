This Day in Rock History: February 20

On Feb. 20, we saw the birth of a rock legend along with Jimi Hendrix's first concert. Continue reading to get more facts and trivia about what happened on this day in rock music history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Feb. 20 saw these breakthrough hits and milestones that made waves in rock music:

1971: The soundtrack to the rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar went to No. 1 on the Billboard Top LPs chart. After the album's success, there were many Broadway productions of the controversial musical.

Cultural Milestones

Your favorite music genre wouldn't sound the same if not for these Feb. 20 cultural milestones:

1967: Kurt Cobain, founder of Nirvana, was born in Aberdeen, Washington. He's considered one of the most iconic rock musicians in the industry thanks to pioneering the grunge style that bridged hard rock, heavy metal, and punk styles.

Notable Recordings and Performances

The most notable recordings and performances in rock music that happened on Feb. 20 were:

1958: Buddy Holly released his self-titled debut album on Coral Records. It features the Crickets as his backing band and includes hit singles like "Words of Love" and "Peggy Sue."

The Smiths released their self-titled debut album through Rough Trade Records. Despite initially getting mixed reviews, it set the band on their way to becoming one of the most influential British bands of the 1980s. 2017: Following a performance in which David Cassidy stumbled and slurred his words, he reported to People magazine that he had dementia. He died a few months later of liver failure at the age of 67.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The rock music industry changed forever after these Feb. 20 challenges:

2003: Pyrotechnics ignited soundproofing material during a Great White concert at The Station nightclub in West Warwick, Rhode Island. The result was a massive blaze that caused 100 deaths and more than 200 injuries, making it the fourth-deadliest nightclub fire in the nation.

