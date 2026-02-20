This Day in Sports History: February 20

Sports in February include the NBA and NHL seasons, Super Bowl, NBA All-Star game, college basketball tournaments, spring training for the MLB, NASCAR's Daytona 500, Formula E, some PGA Tour Events and the Winter Olympics. Over the years, Feb. 20 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Arcaro was nicknamed "The Master," and is famous as the only rider to win the U.S. Triple Crown twice (Whirlaway in 1941, Citation in 1948) and holds the record for the most total victories in Triple Crown races. Bryant won five NBA championships, was an 18-time All-Star, and the 2008 MVP and known globally for his intense "Mamba Mentality" and work ethic. Osaka was known for her powerful serve and aggressive play, and she made history by winning the 2018 U.S. Open.