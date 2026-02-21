This Day in Sports History: February 21

Sports in February include the NBA and NHL seasons, Super Bowl, NBA All-Star game, college basketball tournaments, spring training for the MLB, NASCAR's Daytona 500, Formula E, some PGA Tour Events and the Winter Olympics. Over the years, Feb. 21 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Williams was nicknamed "The Splendid Splinter," was the last player to bat over .400 in a season (.406 in 1941) and finished with a .344 lifetime average. Yamaguchi is best known for winning the 1992 Olympic gold medal in ladies' singles, making her the first Asian American to win a Winter Olympic gold. Djokovic is the only player to achieve a triple Career Grand Slam and win all nine Masters 1000 events twice.