ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

This Day in Rock History: February 22

Feb. 22 is a big day for rock fans. It’s when The Eagles released one of the most well-known songs of all time, Genesis released their debut album, and the…

Dan Teodorescu
Joe Walsh and Glen Frey from rock band 'The Eagles' performs at Hop Farm festival at The Hop Farm
Photo by Stuart Wilson/Getty Images

Feb. 22 is a big day for rock fans. It's when The Eagles released one of the most well-known songs of all time, Genesis released their debut album, and the GRAMMYs famously snubbed Metallica for the inaugural Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance award. These are just some of the most consequential events that happened on this day in rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Some of the most important breakthrough moments of the day include:

  • 1962: Elvis Presley went to the top of the UK singles chart with his double A-side single "Can't Help Falling In Love" / "Rock-A-Hula Baby." The double single spent four weeks at No 1, helped by the popularity of the movie the tracks were featured in, Blue Hawaii.
  • 1970: David Bowie's band, Hype, had their debut performance at the Roundhouse Spring Festival in Camden, London. While the band didn't last long, its members continued to play with Bowie later on, as the Spiders from Mars.

Cultural Milestones

Plenty of things happened in rock culture on this date throughout the years. The most consequential are:

  • 1989: The GRAMMYs had their inaugural Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance award. Although the huge favorites were Metallica, who were nominated for their ...And Justice for All album, the award surprisingly went to Jethro Tull for their Crest of a Knave album.
  • 2022: Former Steaming Trees and Queens of the Stone Age member Mark Lanegan passed away at age 57. He began his career in 1984 and also enjoyed success as a solo artist.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Feb. 22 has also had its fair share of famous recordings and releases:

  • 1967: The Beatles recorded an E major chord on three synchronized pianos to create the ending of their "A Day in the Life" song. It took nine takes, with the final being deemed the most worthy to be included on the record.
  • 1977: The Eagles released the legendary single "Hotel California," from their similarly titled fifth album. It's widely seen as one of the greatest rock songs of all time and has been covered dozens of times. throughout the years.

These are the most consequential rock-related events that took place on Feb. 22, with the "Hotel California" release taking center stage. Visit us again tomorrow to find out what happened on that day in rock history.

EaglesMetallicaThe BeatlesThis Day In History
Dan TeodorescuWriter
Related Stories
Eric Wilson of Sublime performs onstage at The Kia Forum
MusicThis Day in Rock History: February 21Dan Teodorescu
Def Leppard didn’t roll their eyes. They leaned in, hard. They were the pioneers of music video storytelling.
MusicDef Leppard’s MTV Revolution: Pioneers of Music Video StorytellingAnne Erickson
(L-R) Zach Blair, Brandon Barnes, Tim McIlrath and Joe Principe of Rise Against perform onstage during the 2025 KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas at The Kia Forum on December 13, 2025 in Inglewood, California.
MusicRise Against Launches Fan-Driven Initiative Celebrating 25 Years and Tenth Studio AlbumLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect