This Day in Sports History: February 22

Sports in February include the NBA and NHL seasons, Super Bowl, NBA All-Star game, college basketball tournaments, spring training for the MLB, NASCAR's Daytona 500, Formula E, some PGA Tour Events and the Winter Olympics. Over the years, Feb. 22 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Henie revolutionized the sport by introducing short skirts, white skates, and dance choreography. Konrads was known as a "Wonder Boy", won gold in the 1,500m freestyle and two bronze medals at the 1960 Rome Olympics. Chamberlain was known as "Wilt the Stilt" or "The Big Dipper," he won two NBA titles, four MVPs, and was a dominant force with the Philadelphia 76ers and Lakers.