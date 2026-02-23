Big Team USA Moments From the Winter Olympics

MILAN, ITALY – FEBRUARY 22: Gold medalists, Team United States, pose for a team photo during the medal ceremony following the Men’s Gold Medal match between Canada and the United States on day 16 of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on February 22, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Did you tune in to the Winter Olympics this year? You may have missed some key moments that went down in Milan-Cortina. From miracle finishes to record-shattering runs, the Winter Olympics have long been a stage where Team USA turns icy arenas and snow-covered slopes into theaters of history. Every four years, American athletes step into the cold, delivering moments that transcend sport and become part of the nation’s shared memory. These highlights are more than medal counts and more than just a few weeks. Take a look at a few key moments from the 2026 Winter Olympics for Team USA.

U.S. Women's Hockey Team Wins Gold By Beating Canada in OT

The U.S. women’s hockey team dramatically captured gold, defeating Canada 2–1 in overtime. In a rivalry that has defined women’s international hockey for decades, the game was tight and physical from start to finish. In sudden-death overtime, the United States found the breakthrough goal, sealing the victory and reclaiming Olympic gold.

First Ever Dual Moguls Olympic Champion

Team USA women Jaelin Kauf and Elizabeth Lemley won the first silver and bronze medals in this event. This year marked the sport's official debut at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

U.S. Men’s Hockey Team Wins Gold By Beating Canada in OT

The U.S. men’s hockey team won gold with a thrilling overtime victory over Canada. In a fiercely contested championship game between the longtime rivals, both teams battled until deadlocked at the end of regulation. The victory marked one of the most electrifying moments of the 2026 Games and added a new chapter to the historic USA–Canada hockey rivalry.

Figure Skating Victory

Madison Chock and Evan Bates etched their names into U.S. Olympic history at the 2026 Winter Olympics. By earning three Olympic figure skating medals, they tied the record for the most Olympic figure skating medals ever won by Americans.