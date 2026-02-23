Enjoy a Free Short Stack at IHOP for National Pancake Day

ContestsEvents
HICKSVILLE, NEW YORK – MARCH 18: An image of the sign for an iHop restaurant as photographed on March 18, 2020 in Hicksville, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

(Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

It's a bird. It's a plane. It's a free short stack of pancakes from IHOP. That's right, IHOP is celebrating National Pancake Day with a perfect short stack for customers. The annual tradition draws thousands of breakfast lovers to the restaurant every year.

The National Pancake Day celebration will take place at participating IHOP locations on March 3, 2026. The complimentary offer is available for only one day. Guests can stop by from 7 am to 8 pm to receive a free short stack of their famous Buttermilk Pancakes.

While enjoying your short stack, the restaurant will also be asking customers for donations for Feeding America. According to reports, every dollar raised helps provide at least ten meals through local partner food banks. These food banks are helping support communities facing food insecurity.

IHOP urges customers to join their loyalty program for reminders and other special offers that are available.

Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
