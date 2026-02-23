ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Gyu+ Opens Second Las Vegas Location With Japanese Milk Bread Sandwiches

Gyu+ has opened its second location in Las Vegas, in the southwest Valley. This is a continuation of their business expansion following the opening of their first location in Chinatown…

Jennifer Eggleston
TOKYO, JAPAN - SEPTEMBER 10: A packet of sandwiches from a convenience store or "konbini" is pictured on September 11, 2015 in Tokyo, Japan.Japan's Konbini stores (convenience stores) are famous for their high quality food, available 24hours a day. Many of the stores have 2-5 deliveries per day of fresh, often locally sourced products all prepared in ready to eat packaged meals, catering mostly to office workers and travellers. As of July 30, 2015, Japan's minimum wage was 780yen (approx. $6.45 USD) lower than in many countries, including the United States. With a small 2.3 percent rise in minimum wages expected this year, the cheap convenience store meals popularity has seen a steady rise in sales, fast food and daily food sales of convenience stores for 2014 was 3,807,614 million yen, according to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
Getty Royalty Free

Gyu+ has opened its second location in Las Vegas, in the southwest Valley. This is a continuation of their business expansion following the opening of their first location in Chinatown in 2024. This new location is a major milestone for the Japanese sandwich chain, which is seeing growing demand and a strong reputation outside Las Vegas' traditional sushi market.

Elevate Hospitality Group founders Freddie Paloma and Luis De Santos built Gyu+ from a cloud kitchen into a brick-and-mortar concept, including Gyu+ Social Lounge in Chinatown, focusing on authentic Japanese cuisine in Las Vegas. The southwest expansion continues that trajectory. “We're thrilled to expand our footprint in Las Vegas,” Paloma says.

Gyu+ has become emblematic of a broader rise in Las Vegas' Japanese cuisine scene beyond sushi, with strong weekend lines at the Chinatown location signaling sustained demand. The company's menu focuses on crustless shokupan sandwiches filled with high-quality yet sensible ingredients.

Some of the more popular Gyu+ menu items include Spicy Chicken Katsu Sando, Steak Sando, Japanese Wagyu Sando, and Egg Sando. They offer this Wagyu option as the premium menu item, featuring the premium A5 Japanese Wagyu Filet with onion jam, secret sauce, and homemade potato chips, to reflect their high-end concept. Japanese Wagyu Sando can cost as much as $99.

The Egg Sando, made with Jidori eggs, Kewpie mayo, and a secret sauce, is highlighted as a standout item and is paired with house-made togarashi potato chips.

The expanded southwest space introduces a larger, brighter dining area and a more expansive menu. Gyu+'s recent move reflects its continued growth and stronger presence in the communities it serves throughout the Las Vegas Valley.

FoodLas Vegasrestaurant
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Female ice hockey player skating during a game
Local NewsVegas Golden Knights Launch All-Girls Hockey ProgramJennifer Eggleston
Automatic sprinklers watering lawn
Local NewsLas Vegas Residents Urged to Halt Irrigation Amid RainJennifer Eggleston
HACKENSACK, NEW JERSEY - JULY 27: An employee moves bales of clothing at a Goodwill Outlet Center on July 27, 2022 in Hackensack, New Jersey. Goodwill and other markets that sell pre-owned items have seen a rise in customers due to inflation costs and younger consumers buying pre-owned materials for environmental concerns. Market analyst IBISWorld predicts that the thrift store market will grow by 2.4% in 2022. Through its recycling of clothing and other items, Goodwill helps keep millions of pounds of clothing out of landfills annually. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Local NewsNevada Students Gain Job Skills Through Goodwill Work ProgramJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect