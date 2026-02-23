Gyu+ Opens Second Las Vegas Location With Japanese Milk Bread Sandwiches

Gyu+ has opened its second location in Las Vegas, in the southwest Valley. This is a continuation of their business expansion following the opening of their first location in Chinatown in 2024. This new location is a major milestone for the Japanese sandwich chain, which is seeing growing demand and a strong reputation outside Las Vegas' traditional sushi market.

Elevate Hospitality Group founders Freddie Paloma and Luis De Santos built Gyu+ from a cloud kitchen into a brick-and-mortar concept, including Gyu+ Social Lounge in Chinatown, focusing on authentic Japanese cuisine in Las Vegas. The southwest expansion continues that trajectory. “We're thrilled to expand our footprint in Las Vegas,” Paloma says.

Gyu+ has become emblematic of a broader rise in Las Vegas' Japanese cuisine scene beyond sushi, with strong weekend lines at the Chinatown location signaling sustained demand. The company's menu focuses on crustless shokupan sandwiches filled with high-quality yet sensible ingredients.

Some of the more popular Gyu+ menu items include Spicy Chicken Katsu Sando, Steak Sando, Japanese Wagyu Sando, and Egg Sando. They offer this Wagyu option as the premium menu item, featuring the premium A5 Japanese Wagyu Filet with onion jam, secret sauce, and homemade potato chips, to reflect their high-end concept. Japanese Wagyu Sando can cost as much as $99.

The Egg Sando, made with Jidori eggs, Kewpie mayo, and a secret sauce, is highlighted as a standout item and is paired with house-made togarashi potato chips.