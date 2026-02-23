Here’s How You Can Get Free Chips & Queso at Chipotle

ContestsEvents
In honor of National Tortilla Day, Chipotle is celebrating with its customers. For the holiday, the popular spot is giving out free chips and Queso Blanco from Monday, February 23,…

In honor of National Tortilla Day, Chipotle is celebrating with its customers. For the holiday, the popular spot is giving out free chips and Queso Blanco from Monday, February 23, to Wednesday, February 25th.

The exclusive treat is available only in the app or for online ordering. So, be sure to plan for your next visit. Customers will need to purchase a full priced entee before using the promo code CHIPS26 for the deal. The deal can only be used once per transaction, but there is no limit to the number of uses per customer. Therefore, get yourself free chips and queso multiple times throughout the next few days.

“Our chips are handmade every morning with fresh lime, and they pair perfectly with our delicious Queso Blanco.  Both are made with real ingredients and no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. It's the best way to celebrate Tortilla Chip Day with the real ingredients our guests expect from Chipotle,” said Stephanie Perdue, Interim Chief Marketing Officer, Chipotle.

For more information on how to place your online order, click here. Hurry before it's too late!

Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
