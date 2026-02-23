ContestsEvents
Las Vegas Residents Urged to Halt Irrigation Amid Rain

Automatic sprinklers watering lawn
The Southern Nevada Water Authority is urging Las Vegas Valley residents and businesses to keep irrigation systems turned off for the remainder of the week as rain continues across the region and drought conditions persist.

The National Weather Service forecasts continued rain and possible snow showers through Thursday evening. Daytime temperatures are expected to remain in the mid-50s, while overnight lows are expected to dip into the 30s.

Residents and businesses should keep their irrigation systems off while rain is forecast to prevent unnecessary water waste.

Outdoor watering accounts for roughly 60% of total water use in Southern Nevada. It is important to reduce outdoor water use to ensure a sustainable water supply for the Colorado River Basin and Lake Mead, both of which continue to face long-term drought.

Those buying or currently owning a home in escrow should buy a smart irrigation timer that automatically adjusts or turns off their irrigation system based on the weather. By using smart irrigation controllers, property owners can reduce water waste and ensure their plants receive sufficient water without overwatering due to rainfall.

To support conservation efforts, SNWA offers rebates covering up to half the cost of intelligent irrigation devices, capped at $100. Additional details and rebate coupons are available at snwa.com.

Officials emphasize that turning off irrigation systems during wet weather is one of the simplest and most effective ways to conserve water. Due to an impending forecast of precipitation and somewhat cooler temperatures, landscapes will receive their required moisture from naturally occurring rain rather than irrigation through late this week.

Las Vegas
