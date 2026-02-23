ContestsEvents
Shinedown’s Brent Smith Honors Late Mother With New Album ‘EI8HT’

Laura Adkins
Brent Smith of Shinedown performs at The Kia Forum on August 03, 2025 in Inglewood, California.
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Brent Smith will release Shinedown's new album, EI8HT, on May 29. His mother, Patricia, passed away on Jan. 19 at 72. He wants to honor her through the band's upcoming world tour and eighth record.

The 48-year-old musician thought back to his mother's last words. According to SSBCrack, he said, "I remember my mother putting her hands on my hands and looking me in the eyes, just saying, 'I want you to know that I love you and there's no way that I could ever measure it, because my love for you is forever.'"

Smith feels his mother's presence as the group prepares. "Now more than ever, I know she's watching me... She's cheering me on. She's cheering the band on. She's cheering my dad on," he added.

The new record has 18 tracks. Recent hits include "Searchlight," "Three Six Five," and "Dance, Kid Dance." Hard rock anthems sit alongside ballads.

"I know certain people are like, 'Can they still rock out?' And I'm like, 'Yeah,'" Smith said. He pointed out that no artificial intelligence was used to create the album. The cover shows a pastel bouquet as a tribute to fans. "That's us giving the audience the flowers for sticking with us, for believing in us, and allowing us to be ourselves," he explained.

According to Billboard, Shinedown has achieved 21 No. 1 hits during its two-decade run. The loss of friends and family members during the album's creation shaped the final product, including the deaths of musician Brad Arnold and actor James Van Der Beek.

The Dance Kid Dance Act II world tour will start in May. The North American leg will run through September, and you can buy tickets and view the full schedule on Shinedown's website.

Shinedown
Laura AdkinsWriter
