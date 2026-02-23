This Day in Rock History: February 23

Lots of interesting things have happened in the rock world on Feb. 23 throughout the years. These include Santana dominating the GRAMMYs like no one else, Abbey Road Studios getting landmark status, and the Bee Gees performing for the last time ever. Keep reading to discover more about these events and all other major ones that took place on this day in rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Some of the most memorable moments of the day include:

1985 : The Smiths' second studio album, Meat is Murder, went to No.1 on the UK albums chart just 11 days after its release. It's the band's only number 1 album and spent a total of 13 weeks on the UK charts.

Cultural Milestones

Some of the day's cultural highlights are:

1952: Aerosmith guitarist Brad Whitford was born in Winchester, Massachusetts. He attended the Berklee College of Music after high school and played in a few local bands before joining Aerosmith in 1971.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Some noteworthy performances and recordings that hit the public on Feb. 23 include:

1974: David Bowie's legendary song "Rebel Rebel" first entered the UK charts. Written and produced by Bowie, who also handled guitar duties, the song was a commercial success and peaked at No. 5 on the chart.

