Vegas Golden Knights Launch All-Girls Hockey Program

Wickfest 2026 made its United States debut in Las Vegas, marking the first time in the festival's 16-year history that the event has been held outside Canada. Hosted with support from the Vegas Golden Knights, the three-day girls' hockey celebration underscored its reputation as one of the world's largest girls' hockey events.

Created by Olympic gold medalist Hayley Wickenheiser, Wickfest has impacted more than 30,000 female players worldwide. This year's event featured 600 players across 35 teams, with Nevada teams reaching the finals in all four divisions. The 14U Las Vegas Storm captured gold in its division.

The festival kicked off with a dance party at the Aria Resort and Casino and continued at rinks across the Las Vegas area. Seven female ambassadors led on- and off-ice coaching sessions, reinforcing the importance of visible role models for young athletes.

“I thought what's the legacy I'm able to leave and after the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver, winning gold medal in our home country, it's like what's the next thing to grow the game and here we are 16 years later and it's been an amazing explosion, we work with 40,000 girls across the world and our first time in the U.S., we're excited to be here,” Wickenheiser said.

“The Golden Knights are always innovative and unique in the way they brand hockey and grow the game, and so it just makes sense that we should be here,” Wickenheiser said.

“Vegas is a great place to start, so the Golden Knights have been amazing helping us get down here, the NHL, the NHLPA, giving us some growth fund money to grow the game here in the desert and I believe we're the only female tournament in Vegas, so we're first in and hopefully we'll be here a while,” Wickenheiser said.

Alongside Wickfest, the Golden Knights launched their first all-girls learn-to-play program, an eight-week course already drawing 45 participants. USA Hockey data cited by organizers shows female participation in Nevada has increased by about 600% since the Knights' arrival.

“I think women's hockey is on an amazing trajectory, I'm so excited, I stand by this conviction that hockey is for everyone. A strong hockey ecosystem includes young boys and young girls,” Knesaurek said. “One thing people forget, that 45% of our fans are female, so it's important we do things for that segment and I think this is a wonderful testament to doing something.”