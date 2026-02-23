Yungblud Releases ‘Idols II’ Album With The Smashing Pumpkins Collaboration, 2026 U.S. Tour Set for May
Yungblud put out the second part of his GRAMMY-nominated album Idols on Friday. It has seven tracks, including a fresh version of "Zombie" with The Smashing Pumpkins and six new songs.
Idols II became available through streaming services, while physical editions will arrive later this year. New tracks on the album are "I Need You (To Make the World Seem Fine)," "The Postman," "Time," "War Part II," "Blueberry Hill," and "Suburban Requiem."
"This is it. The second chapter of the Idols story," said the artist in a statement, as reported by Billboard. "Part 1 was a journey that helped me reclaim my identity from the darkest position I've ever been in my life. Part 2 is about realizing that I am alive, that I am real, that this journey that I've been on didn't kill me."
He added that the sequel centers on feeling invincible when being authentic. "It's about comprehending that my heart is beating and that my lungs are filling up with air," he said.
The first Idols album came out in June 2025. It earned nominations at the 2026 GRAMMYs for best rock album. The lead single "Zombie" got nominated for best rock song. The British rocker won best rock performance with his version of "Changes" performed at Ozzy Osbourne's farewell show in Birmingham, England.
Dominic Harrison — the artist's real name — has four U.K. No. 1 albums. Two of those chart-toppers came in 2025: Idols and his team-up with Aerosmith called One More Time. His catalog has passed 6 billion streams worldwide.
Physical copies on 180-gram vinyl and CD will be available for pre-order starting Friday. Both albums will be put out together as a double album on 2-LP vinyl for collectors.
The performer will kick off his 2026 North American tour in May. The sold-out run follows his U.K. arena tour, which includes a show at The O2 in London on April 24. All tour dates are on his website.